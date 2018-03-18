2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates Sunday

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler are in contention and Tiger Woods is chasing, but it is Henrik Stenson leading the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill entering Sunday's final round. Just one week after missing the cut, Stenson maintained his lead through Round 3 with a one-shot advantage over up-and-comer Bryson DeChambeau.

Woods will tee off at 1:30 p.m. ET with those ahead of him all set to be on the course by 2:20 p.m. Sunday should be tremendous viewing all things considered with Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and a plethora of other big names also in contention at one of golf's top non-major events of the year. With just three weeks to go until the 2018 Masters, Bay Hill may well set the stage for an epic first major at Augusta National in early April.

