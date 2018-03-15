2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live updates Thursday

Fresh off his best finish in a PGA Tour event since 2013, Tiger Woods is focused on adding to his win column as he takes on one of his favorite courses at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational this week. Woods, who was unable to play Bay Hill last year in the first event after Palmer's passing, will get an early start Thursday in a Round 1 grouping with Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.

Joining the Woods trio in the morning session are a group of Bubba Watson, Justin Rose and Patrick Reed. Around 1 p.m. ET, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Henrick Stenson and Adam Scott will take the course as they look to refine their games just weeks out from the 2018 Masters.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday updating this leaderboard story with live scores, analysis and highlights throughout Round 1 at Bay Hill. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

