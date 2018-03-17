2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Tiger Woods tee times: When golfers start on Saturday

Woods will start the day seven back of Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau

After a 68-72 start, Tiger Woods is seven back of 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational co-leaders Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau after 36 holes. That pair will start Saturday's third round at 11 under, and Woods will try and claw his way up the leaderboard after his 4-under start.

Tiger will be joined by Rickie Fowler (-6), Patrick Reed (-6), Rory McIlroy (-5), Ernie Els (-5), Bubba Watson (-4) and Justin Rose (-4) in what should be a really fun final two rounds as those players try and chase down Stenson and DeChambeau.

As easy as it is to cede that either DeChambeau or Stenson will win this event, it's important to remember how much golf is left to play and what can happen at a sometimes-stiff test with a ton of water like Bay Hill (especially when the wind blows).

Naturally, CBS Sports will bring you live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Saturday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Saturday's third round. For a full list of Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, click here.

All times Eastern

Tiger Woods, Justin Rose -- 12:15 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Ernie Els -- 1:05 p.m.
Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman -- 1:35 p.m.
Bryson DeChambeau (co-leader), Henrik Stenson (co-leader) -- 1:55 p.m.

