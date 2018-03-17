2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Tiger Woods tee times: When golfers start on Sunday

Tiger Woods sits at 7 under and tied for 10th after three rounds of play at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he has a tough road to his ninth victory at this event. There are multiple major winners ahead of Woods, including leader Henrik Stenson (-12).

Just behind Stenson, Rory McIlroy (-10) and Justin Rose (-9) are ready to pounce. Rickie Fowler (-8) and Patrick Reed (-7) are also in the mix. Those golfers in contention combined with the prestige of this event and the quality of the course should make for some tremendous viewing on Sunday afternoon in our last massive Sunday before the 2018 Masters.

Naturally, CBS Sports will bring you live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Sunday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Saturday's third round. For a full list of Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, click here.

All times Eastern

Tiger Woods, Bud Cauley -- 1:30 p.m.

Rickie Fowler, Talor Gooch -- 1:50 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose -- 2:10 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson (leader) -- 2:20 p.m.