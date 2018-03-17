2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Tiger Woods tee times: When golfers start on Sunday
Woods will start the day five back of leader Henrik Stenson
Tiger Woods sits at 7 under and tied for 10th after three rounds of play at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he has a tough road to his ninth victory at this event. There are multiple major winners ahead of Woods, including leader Henrik Stenson (-12).
Just behind Stenson, Rory McIlroy (-10) and Justin Rose (-9) are ready to pounce. Rickie Fowler (-8) and Patrick Reed (-7) are also in the mix. Those golfers in contention combined with the prestige of this event and the quality of the course should make for some tremendous viewing on Sunday afternoon in our last massive Sunday before the 2018 Masters.
Naturally, CBS Sports will bring you live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Sunday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Saturday's third round. For a full list of Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, click here.
All times Eastern
Tiger Woods, Bud Cauley -- 1:30 p.m.
Rickie Fowler, Talor Gooch -- 1:50 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose -- 2:10 p.m.
Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson (leader) -- 2:20 p.m.
-
Tiger shoots 3-under 69 in Round 3
Big Cat had a chance to mix it up with the leaders in Round 3 on Saturday
-
Stenson clings to slim lead at API
Stenson is still the leader, but he's being chased by a big field in the final round on Su...
-
How to watch the 2018 Arnold Palmer Inv.
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streaming online this...
-
Stenson, DeChambeau lead Arnold Palmer
Stenson has some company at the top of the leaderboard after Round 2 action
-
Woods shoots 72 in Round 2 of API
Big Cat was not at his best in Round 2 on Friday
-
API Round 3 tee time for Tiger Woods
Woods will start the day seven back of Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau