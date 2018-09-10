2018 BMW Championship leaderboard, grades: Keegan Bradley wins, Justin Rose becomes new world No. 1

What was an incredible 2018 BMW Championship for the first four rounds ended with Keegan Bradley's first win in six years in a playoff over Justin Rose. Bradley shot a 6-under 64 in regulation to tie Rose at 20 under for the week and made a fairly anticlimactic par putt on the lone hole to win after Rose made bogey.

Still, Bradley didn't care if he won with par or quadruple bogey.

"It's so hard (to win out here)," Bradley told Steve Sands of Golf Channel. "This is just incredible. It's been a hard road back. I can't believe it, it's so great."

Bradley hasn't won since the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but he was lights out at Aronimink on Monday on a sloppy course. His 64 was tied for the best round of the day, and it was by far the most dramatic.

After playing the first four holes on Monday in even par, Bradley birdied the par-3 fifth and by the slimmest margin did the same at the par-4 sixth. His long putt stood on the edge for what felt like minutes before finally dropping and stunning him as much as anyone else.

He backed those up with two more on Nos. 8 and 9 and went out in 31. Four straight 4s were ended by a birdie-par-birdie-birdie binge on the closing stretch. Bradley briefly touched 21 under before making a bogey at the last.

Behind him Rose would also bogey the last and then bogey it again in the playoff after hitting his second shot off the grandstand to deliver the victory to Bradley. It was hard-earned, well-deserved and a long time coming for the former major winner.

He seemingly made everything he looked at on the weekend and holed 144 feet of putts on Monday, the most satisfying of which had to be the 2-footer at the last to secure his fourth PGA Tour victory.

Bradley, who was emotional after making the final putt, had been wandering a bit over the last few years. He dropped as low as No. 122 in the OWGR and only had seven total top 10s in 2015 and 2016.

It's probably safe to say that with his wife and young child in attendance, Bradley savored and even appreciated this one than his previous three, and he should have. He took down an elite field on a classic course with a Tour Championship bid at stake in a playoff with the new No. 1 player in the world. There are wins and there are wins. This one was definitely the latter. Grade: A+

Here are the rest of our grades for the 2018 BMW Championship.

Rory McIlroy (5th): What could have been for McIlroy. He hit the ball like a boss on Monday and finished the event first in strokes gained off the tee, strokes gained on approach shots, strokes gained from tee to green, driving distance and proximity to the hole. Of course, he also finished 37th in putting.

Rory did not make a putt longer than 8 feet in the final round. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 10, 2018

He somehow finished second in the field in putting on Thursday and third on Saturday and still lost strokes. Lot of stuff going on there, but he seems pretty locked in with his driver and irons (which is going to be a problem for the U.S. in Paris). Grade: A-

Tiger Woods (T6): Big Cat would love to have that 70 from Round 2 back after throwing away nearly four strokes to the field average with his putter. It's undeniable that he's played phenomenally all season and nearly unfathomable given his stats that he hasn't won. I suppose that speaks more to the quality of play than anything else, but just as is the case with every other top player in the world, winning matters and Woods hasn't quite had the juice to do so in 2018. Grade: A

Rickie Fowler (T8): A 69 on Monday spoiled his 65-65-65 start, but he should be encourage in his first tournament back since the PGA Championship. He did what Fowler does -- putted great and displayed a proficient short game but struggled off the tee late in the tournament. He looked good to go for Paris, though, which is probably all anyone was looking for this week.

Jordan Spieth (T55): The three-time major champ had a lot at stake on Monday at the BMW Championship, and he knew it. Spieth needed to play well to move up the leaderboard and gain enough points to get inside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup points race and onto the Tour Championship. Instead he shot a 3-over 73, tumbled down the board and will miss the year-end event for the first time as a pro. It was a not a great ending to what has been a pretty lousy year by Spieth's standards. Grade: D

