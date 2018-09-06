2018 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 1 highlights

The penultimate event in the FedEx Cup begins Thursday as many of the world's best golfers invade Aronimink Golf Club in Newton Square, Pennsylvania, to begin the 2018 BMW Championship. With $9 million on the line and the FedEx Cup field set to narrow by the time Sunday's final round concludes, there is a plethora of reasons for the game's top players to go all out over the next four days.

Entering the BMW Championship with back-to-back wins, 24-year-old Bryson DeChambeau leads the field with three victories and nine top 10 finishes this year. Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas are all within striking distance, and each is capable of pulling off a victory this week in Pennsylvania. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth are all grouped in the lower 20s, and three of those men -- Woods, Fowler and Spieth -- will be grouped over the first two rounds in what should be a tremendous sight for fans. That trio tees off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the 2018 BMW Championship, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

