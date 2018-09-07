2018 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 2 highlights

If the opening round was any indication of what the rest of the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club is going to be like, we are in for a treat over the next three days. Action continues Friday in Pennsylvania with ... wait for it ... Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy beginning the day tied atop the leaderboard at 8-under.

That's not all. Justin Thomas (-6), Rickie Fowler (-5) and a bevy of other big names are all within striking distance. Fowler and Spieth (-3) will spend the day with Woods in a tremendous trio that is set to tee off around 8 a.m. ET and will surely be a focal point of the action. The penultimate event in the FedEx Cup rotation is sure to have plenty of fireworks as we head into the weekend, and you will not want to miss a second.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of the 2018 BMW Championship, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.