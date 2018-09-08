2018 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 3 highlights

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania

Xander Schauffele is trying to earn his way onto the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team if he can earn a big win in the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. He leads the third FedEx Cup Playoff event by two over Justin Rose after three rounds.

Beyond them sit a group of Rory McIlroy (-9), Justin Thomas (-9) and Tiger Woods (-8) all looking to make a move. After a Thursday in which Woods and McIlroy combined to shoot 16 under, they combined to shoot just 1 under on Friday and fell out of the lead. They'll try to regain that top spot on Saturday as Round 3 unfolds.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the 2018 BMW Championship, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

