2018 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 4 highlights
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania
It's going down more than a day later than initially expected, but the final round of the 2018 BMW Championship is finally here. While some golfers have already set their sights on the Tour Championship and Ryder Cup coming up at the end of the month, others remain in contention at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania looking to add some money and FedEx Cup points to their annual totals.
Justin Rose enters the final round at 17 under, one shot up on Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. But Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler are just two shots back, and there's nine golfers within four shots of Rose, including Justin Thomas (-13). Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed (-12) are both five back with an outside shot to make some noise.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 4 of the 2018 BMW Championship, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
BMW Championship Rd. 4 tee times
Big Cat gets Webb Simpson and Scott Piercy in Round 4
BMW Round 4 pushed to Monday
Will Justin Rose move to No. 1 in the world next week?
BMW Championship leaderboard, Round 3
Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele are burning down Aronimink
Tiger Woods score in Round 3 of BMW
Woods played good on a day when he needed to play great
BMW Championship Rd. 3 tee times
We could get a Ryder Cup singles preview between two superstars at Aronimink on Saturday
Tiger calls Kaepernick ad 'beautiful'
