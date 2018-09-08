2018 BMW Championship leaderboard, takeaways: Loaded field setting up for unbelievable final round

Saturday at the 2018 BMW Championship was as easy as world class tournaments get, and with the number of big name players we had in contention trying to post something near 60, that made it a blast to watch. After three rounds at Aronimink, Justin Rose leads at 17 under, but Rory McIlroy birdied the last to shoot 63 and sits just one behind him at 16 under, tied with Xander Schauffele.

The top 10 players on the leaderboard combined to shoot 50 under in Round 3 following loads of rain that pushed back tee times and turned twosomes into threesomes. None of the scores were wilder than McIlroy's, though. He somehow went out in 31 with a double bogey (!) and played the back in 32 with the closing act doubling as the biggest thrill.

McIlroy leads the field in driving through 54 holes, is second from tee to green and is in the top 15 in putting. It's basically the perfect formula for McIlroy to win a tournament. He's getting some weather help, too. It's no big secret that McIlroy thrives on big, sloppy courses, and he brought this one to its knees with his second round of 63 or better this week on Saturday. It was one off of Tommy Fleetwood's 62 for the round of the day.

He'll have company on Sunday, though, as Rose and Schauffele combined to 9-under 131 while grouped together in the final threesome of the day. Rose in particular looks like a world beater when he gets into this kind of zone. He's a closer (T9 in Round 4 scoring average), and is looking on Sunday for his fifth victory worldwide in the last 12 months.

Beyond that trio at the top are Fleetwood (-15) and Rickie Fowler (-15), Justin Thomas (-15) and Hideki Matsuyama (-13) and Tiger Woods (-12). If Sunday is half as exciting as Saturday was -- and given the names involved I have to think it probably will be! -- then we're in for a great ending to the last tournament before determining the final 30 for the Tour Championship in two weeks.

Here are four more takeaways from the third round of the BMW Championship.

1. Scoring binge: The final scoring average on Saturday was a hair over 67 after finishing over 68 in Round 1 and at 67.3 in Round 2. To say conditions were easy is to say McIlroy hits his driver pretty well. Players were taking advantage of the multiple inches of rain overnight in Philadelphia and absolutely pulling at every pin with no regard for negative repercussion. It was like a U.S. Open but exactly the opposite. I couldn't get enough!

2. How loaded is the U.S. Ryder Cup team? Schauffele, who is ranked No. 20 in the world, could feasibly win one of the biggest non-major events of the season three weeks before the Ryder Cup and probably won't make it to Paris. That is astonishing and yet another sign of just how deep and how good this U.S. squad is.

3. Four 65s enough? Can you imagine shooting four consecutive 65s in your first tournament back in nearly a month and not taking the trophy home from that event? Rickie Fowler is 75 percent of the way there after his third 65 in a row on Saturday. Regardless of whether he wins, though, this week has been a success as he's proven he's ready for Paris and the 2018 Ryder Cup.

4. Fleetwood 62-62: Tommy Fleetwood was 3 over par through eight holes of play on Thursday. He then played the next 46 holes in 18 under and is now 15 under overall, two back of the lead. He's probably not going to win, but following a 62 on Friday with another one on Saturday is both a sign of how mega talented he is and should have every U.S. Ryder Cup fan quite worried about what's to come.

