2018 BMW Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 BMW Championship live this week
As the PGA Tour winds down yet another season, storylines are starting to pop at this week's BMW Championship. Among them are whether Bryson DeChambeau can win three straight playoff events, Rickie Fowler's post-injury return to competition and which players have form heading into the 2018 Ryder Cup.
We might not get answers to all of those queries this week at Aronimink, but this event should be a great one with pretty much every relevant superstar in attendance to take on a truly terrific course. I'm here for the action even after a quick turnaround following last week's Dell Technologies Championship and excited to see how the final 30 set up for the PGA Tour finale at East Lake in two weeks.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3:30-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
2018 BMW Championship odds, picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated this week's 2018 BMW Championship 10,000 times
-
BMW Championship Round 1 tee times
Big Cat gets some other monster names in Round 1 at Aronimink
-
BMW Championship picks, odds
There are only two events left this year on the PGA Tour as we hurtle toward the Ryder Cup
-
Europe's Ryder Cup captain's picks
There was never much doubt about who the captain would pick, but controversy abounds
-
BMW Championship: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Jim Furyk makes three Ryder Cup picks
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk made the first three of his four picks for the team on Tu...