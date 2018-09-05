2018 BMW Championship picks, predictions odds: Ranking the field at Aronimink

The penultimate PGA Tour event is upon us this week at Aronimink as the final 70 remaining in the FedEx Cup Playoffs duke it out for 30 spots and a shot at $10 million next week at East Lake.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: BMW Championship | When: Sept. 6-9

Where: Aronimink -- Newton Square, Pennsylvania

Ranking the field (odds)

Bryson DeChambeau (16-1): I don't know why you would go with anyone else right now. Tony Finau (20-1): The two hottest players on the PGA Tour are both going to be captain's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Good luck, Europe. Justin Rose (12-1): He won here in 2010 at the AT&T National and finished second last week. Converging trends. Justin Thomas (14-1): Again, it comes back to trust for me. He didn't have his best week last week, but he closed with a 65 and is taking a little momentum to Aronimink. Dustin Johnson (9-1): Sure, I'll put the No. 1 player in the world in my top five. Brooks Koepka (14-1): Four straight top-12 finishes, and all of them came after his win at the U.S. Open. Rory McIlroy (20-1): Played pretty well in Boston, but he didn't strike the ball as well as he needs to. Jordan Spieth (22-1): So much grinding from Spieth to close the year. It's what makes him great. Tiger Woods (20-1): I'm still waiting for the week where he puts every phase of the game together. He's been elite in specific categories at times but not consistent in them all. Hideki Matsuyama (25-1): I don't totally believe in him yet just because he's been down all year, but he's certainly trending. Patrick Cantlay (35-1): If Aronimink is the ball-striker's paradise I'm being told it is, he'll do well. Rickie Fowler (22-1): I'm not totally sure what to do with him as he hasn't played since the PGA Championship. Finished runner up last year at this tournament, albeit at a different course. Kyle Stanley (66-1): I loved this call from Rob Bolton over at PGATour.com. Stanley should thrive here. Francesco Molinari (28-1): See Cantlay and Stanley and enter the Open champ's name. Rafa Cabrera Bello (30-1): Hasn't missed a cut since May and top 11 in three of his last four. I don't know if he's motivated by the Ryder Cup snub, but if he is then he should be great this week.

Field strength -- A+: Rickie Fowler is back, which means that pretty much every star and superstar will be represented at one of the great courses in the playoff rota.

Three stories to watch

1. Aronimink might rock: This course has hosted a U.S. Amateur, a PGA Championship and a couple of AT&T Nationals over the course of its 100-plus year existence. It's part of a legendary group of Philadelphia courses, and will be one of the stars this week alongside the players.

2. Bryson? Again? Nobody has ever won three (or more) of the four playoff events, and with the playoffs shrinking down to three events next season, this will likely be the last opportunity for somebody to do so. Nobody on the planet is hotter than DeChambeau right now, and I honestly wouldn't be very surprised if he took his fifth PGA Tour victory at Aronimink this week. He certainly doesn't lack confidence.

How much better can Bryson get?



"It depends on the restrictions in my biomechanics."



OK, then. — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) September 3, 2018

3. Ryder Cup drum: I hate to keep beating this drum (ok, maybe I don't), but there's potentially a lot at stake this week for Tony Finau. Of the 24 Ryder Cup slots, 23 have been filled. Only one remains on the U.S. side, and it will be filled by captain Jim Furyk at the beginning of next week. After two straight top-five finishes, Finau seems likely to have locked up a spot in Paris, but another great performance this week could cinch it for him.

Great playing and I’ve enjoyed being with you the last 3 days. Play well tomorrow. Hope we both earn a ticket to Paris. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 26, 2018

Past winners

2017: Marc Leishman

2016: Dustin Johnson

2015: Jason Day

2014: Billy Horschel

2013: Zach Johnson

BMW Championship picks