2018 BMW Championship picks, predictions odds: Ranking the field at Aronimink
There are only two events left this year on the PGA Tour as we hurtle toward the Ryder Cup
The penultimate PGA Tour event is upon us this week at Aronimink as the final 70 remaining in the FedEx Cup Playoffs duke it out for 30 spots and a shot at $10 million next week at East Lake.
Let's take a look at this week's contest.
Event information
What: BMW Championship | When: Sept. 6-9
Where: Aronimink -- Newton Square, Pennsylvania
Ranking the field (odds)
- Bryson DeChambeau (16-1): I don't know why you would go with anyone else right now.
- Tony Finau (20-1): The two hottest players on the PGA Tour are both going to be captain's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Good luck, Europe.
- Justin Rose (12-1): He won here in 2010 at the AT&T National and finished second last week. Converging trends.
- Justin Thomas (14-1): Again, it comes back to trust for me. He didn't have his best week last week, but he closed with a 65 and is taking a little momentum to Aronimink.
- Dustin Johnson (9-1): Sure, I'll put the No. 1 player in the world in my top five.
- Brooks Koepka (14-1): Four straight top-12 finishes, and all of them came after his win at the U.S. Open.
- Rory McIlroy (20-1): Played pretty well in Boston, but he didn't strike the ball as well as he needs to.
- Jordan Spieth (22-1): So much grinding from Spieth to close the year. It's what makes him great.
- Tiger Woods (20-1): I'm still waiting for the week where he puts every phase of the game together. He's been elite in specific categories at times but not consistent in them all.
- Hideki Matsuyama (25-1): I don't totally believe in him yet just because he's been down all year, but he's certainly trending.
- Patrick Cantlay (35-1): If Aronimink is the ball-striker's paradise I'm being told it is, he'll do well.
- Rickie Fowler (22-1): I'm not totally sure what to do with him as he hasn't played since the PGA Championship. Finished runner up last year at this tournament, albeit at a different course.
- Kyle Stanley (66-1): I loved this call from Rob Bolton over at PGATour.com. Stanley should thrive here.
- Francesco Molinari (28-1): See Cantlay and Stanley and enter the Open champ's name.
- Rafa Cabrera Bello (30-1): Hasn't missed a cut since May and top 11 in three of his last four. I don't know if he's motivated by the Ryder Cup snub, but if he is then he should be great this week.
Field strength -- A+: Rickie Fowler is back, which means that pretty much every star and superstar will be represented at one of the great courses in the playoff rota.
Three stories to watch
1. Aronimink might rock: This course has hosted a U.S. Amateur, a PGA Championship and a couple of AT&T Nationals over the course of its 100-plus year existence. It's part of a legendary group of Philadelphia courses, and will be one of the stars this week alongside the players.
2. Bryson? Again? Nobody has ever won three (or more) of the four playoff events, and with the playoffs shrinking down to three events next season, this will likely be the last opportunity for somebody to do so. Nobody on the planet is hotter than DeChambeau right now, and I honestly wouldn't be very surprised if he took his fifth PGA Tour victory at Aronimink this week. He certainly doesn't lack confidence.
3. Ryder Cup drum: I hate to keep beating this drum (ok, maybe I don't), but there's potentially a lot at stake this week for Tony Finau. Of the 24 Ryder Cup slots, 23 have been filled. Only one remains on the U.S. side, and it will be filled by captain Jim Furyk at the beginning of next week. After two straight top-five finishes, Finau seems likely to have locked up a spot in Paris, but another great performance this week could cinch it for him.
Past winners
- 2017: Marc Leishman
- 2016: Dustin Johnson
- 2015: Jason Day
- 2014: Billy Horschel
- 2013: Zach Johnson
BMW Championship picks
Tony Finau
|Winner: I'm just going to keep picking Finau until he wins. Odds: 20-1
Justin Rose
|Top 10: This is such an easy top 10 choice that it almost scares me. Rose gets a course he's won at, a FedEx Cup race he's involved in, a Dell Technologies Championship he almost won and a Ryder Cup playing partner in Henrik Stenson added to the team over the last week. Feels should be good. Odds: 12-1
Kyle Stanley
|Sleeper: It's hard to believe somebody as good as Stanley would be 66-1 after nearly winning big tournaments like Memorial and Bridgestone. Love him this week. Odds: 66-1
-
