2018 BMW Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 2
Big Cat gets some other monster names in Round 2 at Aronimink
After a thrilling Round 1 at the 2018 BMW Championship that saw Tiger Wood and Rory McIlroy both shoot 8-under 62, we should be in for some more great golf in Round 2. The groups for the second day will stay the same, but the tee times will be bumped a bit in anticipation of some weather in the Philadelphia area on Friday afternoon.
If Woods' group with Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler (both of whom are in contention after the first day) was a big deal on Thursday, it's going to be monumental on Friday.
Everybody will have teed off by 9 a.m. on Friday, which will feel Open Championship-like, but hopefully it will allow for them to get the full round in at Aronimink as we head toward the penultimate weekend on the PGA Tour this season.
I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Round 2 below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.
All times Eastern
- Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka -- 7:22 a.m. (No. 10)
- Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy -- 7:22 a.m. (No. 1)
- Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth -- 8:06 a.m. (No. 1)
- Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose -- 8:17 a.m. (No. 1)
