2018 BMW Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 3

After two days of play at Aronimink Golf Club, Xander Schauffele has turned the screws a little bit and leads Justin Rose by a pair following a 63-64 start. Schauffele could keep this up and run away with his first win in nearly a year, but if he doesn't, there is a whole host of stars ready to swoop in and clean up the mess.

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Tiger Woods are all within striking distance after Round 2 and poised to make a move on Saturday at a course that is clearly gettable. Woods, McIlroy and Thomas all rank in the top five on the PGA Tour in scoring average, and you know at least one of them is going to hunt down Schauffele going into Sunday, which will be a blast. There are some pairings befitting of this board, too, with Thomas-McIlroy being the crown jewel.

I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Saturday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern