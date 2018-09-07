2018 BMW Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 3
We could get a Ryder Cup singles preview between two superstars at Aronimink on Saturday
After two days of play at Aronimink Golf Club, Xander Schauffele has turned the screws a little bit and leads Justin Rose by a pair following a 63-64 start. Schauffele could keep this up and run away with his first win in nearly a year, but if he doesn't, there is a whole host of stars ready to swoop in and clean up the mess.
Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Tiger Woods are all within striking distance after Round 2 and poised to make a move on Saturday at a course that is clearly gettable. Woods, McIlroy and Thomas all rank in the top five on the PGA Tour in scoring average, and you know at least one of them is going to hunt down Schauffele going into Sunday, which will be a blast. There are some pairings befitting of this board, too, with Thomas-McIlroy being the crown jewel.
I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Saturday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.
All times Eastern
- Ian Poulter, Dustin Johnson -- 9:33 a.m.
- Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson-- 11:10 a.m.
- Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson -- 11:30 a.m.
- Tiger Woods, Ryan Armour -- 12:40 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas -- 1:30 p.m.
- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama -- 1:40 p.m.
- Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose -- 2 p.m.
-
BMW Champ: Schauffele shines in Rd. 2
Schauffele catapulted himself into contention on Friday afternoon in Pennsylvania
-
Tiger Woods' R2 score at BMW Champ.
Big Cat was sniffing the lead, before making bogey at the last two holes
-
BMW Championship Round 2 tee times
Big Cat gets some other monster names in Round 2 at Aronimink
-
BMW Championship: Rory on fire in Rd. 1
Things could get quite interesting if these two top dogs keep things rolling in Pennsylvan...
-
Tiger Woods soars in Round 1 at BMW
Big Cat was feeling it early and often on Thursday at Aronimink in Pennsylvania
-
Ryder Cup teams, picks for USA, Europe
The loaded Ryder Cup rosters include 15 of the top 16 players in the world