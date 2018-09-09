2018 BMW Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 4

The tee times for the final round of the 2018 BMW Championship will again be moved up in hopes of avoiding a ton of rain in the Philadelphia area during the final round. If they do get the golf in, it should be pretty fabulous. Justin Rose leads after 54 holes at 17 under, but he has horses behind him.

Rose will play with Rory McIlroy (-16) and Xander Schauffele (-16), and those three will be chased by Rickie Fowler (-15), Tommy Fleetwood (-15) and Justin Thomas (-13). Tiger Woods sits five back at 12 under, but he only has a handful of golfers ahead of him.

If the first three days are any indication, there will be fireworks whenever they get the final round in. I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Sunday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern