2018 British Open champion Francesco Molinari already has a brilliant retirement plan

Francesco Molinari was absolutely stellar on Sunday at the Open Championship, scrambling his way to a nice bogey-free round of 69 while the rest of the contenders were beaten up by Carnoustie on a windy day along the North Sea coast.

Molinari has had a great 2018 so far, winning the BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour in May and getting his first PGA Tour win at the Quicken Loans National earlier this month. Molinari has been a professional golfer since 2005 and a winner since 2006, but here at the age of 35, he's playing some of the best golf of his career.

Apparently, prior to these three big wins, Molinari was already joking about an early retirement. According to Wesley Bryan, Molinari plan was set in stone at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Bryan took to Twitter during Sunday's final round to share his recollection of Molinari's plan, which the now-Open champion explained while the two were playing together at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in China back in October.

It consists of retiring in two and half years (so sometime in the summer of 2020) and proceeding to spend his free time watching sports on TV, drinking coffee at coffee shops and using their WiFi to be a Twitter troll.

Direct quotes from @F_Molinari earlier this season when we played together in China.....I saved it in my notes for a moment like this pic.twitter.com/RjZAiPhLNs — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) July 22, 2018

So basically, a sports blogger.

Of course, this was in October and three wins ago. So I'm assuming that the now-No. 6 player in the Official World Golf Rankings isn't still on the same path considering how he's found such a stellar game at this point in his career. He still might retire early, but after the success of 2018, I don't think he'll need to sweat the cost of paying for his own WiFi to troll people on Twitter.