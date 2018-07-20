2018 British Open: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas among stars that missed the cut

The No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings is up for grabs after both No. 1 Dustin Johnson and No. 2 Justin Thomas missed the cut at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Johnson became the first world No. 1 to miss the cut at The Open since Luke Donald in 2011. It's DJ's first missed cut at The Open since his first appearance in 2009, but it follows at T54 in 2017 and T49 in 2015 with a T9 in between at Royal Troon in 2016. For Thomas, The Open has not been kind. In three appearances, he has two missed cuts and posted a T53 finish.

Johnson and Thomas both missing the cut opens the door for someone else to take the No. 1 spot in the world rankings. According to the Golf Channel, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm can all reach No. 1 with a victory this week at Carnoustie.

A breakdown of the notable players to miss the cut at the 147th Open Championship:

Justin Thomas (+4): A disappointing trend for JT continues. After playing well in the first round of The Open, he has followed it up with less-than-stellar performances in round two through four. This was also Thomas' first missed cut since The Open last year at Royal Birkdale.

Sergio Garcia (+4): Speaking of disappointing trends, how about four straight missed cuts at majors for Garcia? The 2017 Masters champion had a huge breakthrough at Augusta National, got married and became a father all in a 12-month span. In many ways, life is as good as its ever been for Garcia, it's just that on-the-course success in majors hasn't been a part of this otherwise blissful honeymoon period.

Jon Rahm (+5): A popular pick for many to play well here at Carnoustie, Rahm fired a 78 on Friday that was low-lighted by three double-bogeys and three bogeys. Playing with Rickie Fowler, Rahm looked like he too was going to be making move up the leaderboard with birdies on 1 and 3 but things quickly fell apart for the talented Spaniard.

Dustin Johnson (+6): Johnson played well for most of his time on the course, but the difficult closing stretch of 16-17-18 cost him six strokes. Expecting all pars on one of the toughest finales in The Open rotation is a little much even for DJ, but playing them even three strokes better would have him hanging around for the weekend action.

Ian Poulter (+12): Poulter has three top-10 finishes at The Open going back to 2008, but he's missed the cut now in three of his last four starts at this major after finishing T14 last year at Birkdale.

Brandt Sneaker (+12): There was not a single birdie on the card during Sneds' round of 78 on Tuesday. He couldn't find the fairway off the tee and never really set himself to make any scores after starting the day just two strokes off of what would be the eventual cut line.