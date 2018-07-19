2018 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 1 highlights

The start of The Open Championship is always a thrill, and this year's event at Carnoustie will be be no different. Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth get things cranking in the early morning hours on Thursday, and Tiger Woods will wrap up the Round 1 festivities in the afternoon.

Between those former major winners, we will see all manner of players and shot-shapers try to slay the toughest course in the Open rota. The leaderboard should be a mess early on. Expectations for this tournament are as high as ever given the recent winners we've received but also because I'm so curious to see how different style players attack a bizarre course.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from what should be a fantastic first round of action Carnoustie. Bring your own coffee because it starts early and will run into the afternoon. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.