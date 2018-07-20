2018 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 2 highlights
Live scores, highlights and analysis all day from Round 2 of the 2018 Open Championship
The start of The Open Championship was once again a thrill, which means we should be in for even more fireworks as Round 2 commences on Friday from Carnoustie in Scotland. Rory McIlroy gets it cranking early as he looks to maintain his spot near the top of the leaderboard, while Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth all hope to make major moves later in the morning.
Besides those four, we will see all manner of players and shot-shapers try to slay the toughest course in the Open rota. Kevin Kisner enters Friday with the lead, and Tony Finau follows just one shot back. Expectations for this tournament remain high given the recent winners we've received but also because everyone is curious to see how different style players attack a bizarre course.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from what should be a fantastic first round of action Carnoustie. Bring your own coffee because it starts early and will run into the afternoon. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
