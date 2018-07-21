2018 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 3 highlights

The opening rounds of The Open Championship were once again thrilling, which means we should be in for even more fireworks as Moving Day commences on Saturday from Carnoustie in Scotland. Kevin Kisner has led both days, while Zach Johnson joined him on Friday atop the leaderboard after 36 holes.

Besides those two, there are 11 other golfers within three shots of the leaders, including Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler.

There will be all manner of players and shot-shapers trying to slay the toughest course in the Open rota in Round 3, including Tiger Woods, who is looking to make his first Open cut since 2014 and finish inside the top 10 for the first time since 2013. Expectations for this tournament remain high given the recent winners we've received but also because everyone is curious to see how different style players attack a bizarre course.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from what should be a fantastic first round of action Carnoustie. Bring your own coffee because it starts early and will run into the afternoon. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

