2018 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 4 highlights

The 147th Open Championship wraps up Sunday at Carnoustie, and after three thrilling rounds of action, we can all expect more fireworks off the North Sea in Scotland. Kevin Kisner remains in the lead but is joined by Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard.

The trio is two shots clear of the rest of the field, though there are nine golfers within four strokes of the lead, including both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. There will be all manner of players and shot-shapers trying to slay the toughest course in the Open rota in Round 4 vying for the third major championship of the season.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from what should be a fantastic final round of action Carnoustie. Bring your own coffee because it starts early and will run into the afternoon. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.