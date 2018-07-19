2018 British Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, TV schedule, coverage Thursday

The 2018 Open Championship has arrived, and three-time champion Tiger Woods is along for the ride. Four days of pristine golf at one of the nation's top course are ahead, and it all starts Thursday with Round 1 action at Carnoustie in Scotland.

With Woods playing in a Featured Group on Thursday, you will be able to catch every single shot he takes live on your screen throughout the day. But he is just one of a few golfers in tremendous groups during Round 1 action, so be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the Open.

Keep on scrolling for Thursday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 19

Round 1 start time: 1:35 a.m.

Live streams: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on TheOpen.com

Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Chris Wood (5:09 a.m.)

Featured Group 2: Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox (10:21 a.m.)

Holes 8-10

TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)