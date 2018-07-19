2018 British Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, TV schedule, coverage Thursday
Here's how you can watch Round 1 of the 2018 Open Championship airing live all day Thursday
The 2018 Open Championship has arrived, and three-time champion Tiger Woods is along for the ride. Four days of pristine golf at one of the nation's top course are ahead, and it all starts Thursday with Round 1 action at Carnoustie in Scotland.
With Woods playing in a Featured Group on Thursday, you will be able to catch every single shot he takes live on your screen throughout the day. But he is just one of a few golfers in tremendous groups during Round 1 action, so be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the Open.
Keep on scrolling for Thursday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, July 19
Round 1 start time: 1:35 a.m.
Live streams: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on TheOpen.com
- Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Chris Wood (5:09 a.m.)
- Featured Group 2: Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox (10:21 a.m.)
- Holes 8-10
TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
TV simulcast live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
-
2018 British Open TV, stream, schedule
How to watch every single moment of the 2018 Open Championship on TV or streaming live onl...
-
British Open odds: DJ leads the field
The odds to win the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie have been revealed entering the w...
-
2018 British Open tee times, pairings
Jordan Spieth is off early, and Tiger Woods goes late on Day 1 at Carnoustie
-
One of these nine will win The Open
Will Rickie Fowler get his first or Tiger Woods his 15th? There's a lot up for grabs this...
-
2018 Open Championship expert picks
Our CBS Sports golf experts make their calls for the 147th Open Championship
-
British Open odds, picks, 2018 best bets
SportsLine simulated the 2018 British Open 10,000 times and came up with some surprising p...