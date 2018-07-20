2018 British Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 2, TV schedule, coverage Friday

The 147th Open Championship continues Friday, and after a solid first round, Tiger Woods will begin the day early five back of leader Kevin Kisner. Three more days of pristine golf at one of the nation's top course are ahead, and it continues with Round 2 action at Carnoustie in Scotland.

Though Woods is not in a Featured Group on Friday, you can catch every single shot he takes on Golf Channel and threw the simulcast live stream below. He is just one of a few golfers in tremendous groups during Round 2 action, so be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the Open.

Keep on scrolling for Friday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, July 20



Round 2 start time: 1:35 a.m.

Live streams: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on TheOpen.com

Featured Group 1: Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Brooks Kopeka (4:58 a.m.)



Featured Group 2: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (9:59 a.m.)



Holes 8-10

TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)