2018 British Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 3, TV schedule, coverage Friday

It's Moving Day at Carnoustie as the 147th Open Championship continues Saturday with a tie atop the leaderboard and 11 golfers within three shots of the leaders. Zach Johnson and Jordan Spieth were among some of the low totals during second-round action, and after two days, we know for sure that good numbers can be had off the coast of the North Sea.

Tiger Woods is technically still in contention, but it's Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood that appear to pose the greatest risk to Johnson and Kevin Kisner at the top. As far as the day's featured groups are concerned, Rickie Fowler and Henrick Stenson are the featured players, meaning you can catch every shot they take through the live streams below. Be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the Open.

Keep on scrolling for Saturday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 21

Round 3 start time: 4:15 a.m.

Live streams: 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on TheOpen.com

Featured Group 1: Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson (5:15 a.m.)



Featured Group 2: Thorbjorn Olesen, Rickie Fowler (10 a.m.)



Holes 8-10

TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)