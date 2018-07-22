2018 British Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 4, TV schedule, coverage Friday

The 147th Open Championship will come to a close Sunday at Carnoustie, and it begins with a three-way tie atop the leaderboard. Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele all sit at the top, and there's nine golfers within four shots off their lead. It's not just any nine golfers either as both TIger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the names in contention for the third major of the year.

As far as the day's featured groups are concerned, you will be able to catch every shot from four players throughout the round. Catch those detail below, and be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about The Open on Sunday.

Keep on scrolling for Sunday's full schedule and every way you can catch the action live.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 22

Round 4 start time: 4:15 a.m.

Live streams: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on TheOpen.com

Featured Group 1: Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson (4:20 a.m.)



Featured Group 2: Tommy Fleetwood, Zach Johnson (8:55 a.m.)



Holes 8-10

TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)