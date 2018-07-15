2018 British Open odds: DJ leads the favorites, Tiger Woods among top dozen in field
The odds to win the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie have been revealed entering the week
The 2018 Open Championship is just days away, and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson remains on top of the odds board as the favorite to win. DJ's got 12-1 odds, followed closely by the trio of Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose.
Defending champion Jordan Spieth is listed next with two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka following and three-time Open winner Tiger Woods sitting than a dozen spots behind DJ.
Check out the latest update of the odds to win the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie below, via GolfOdds.
- Dustin Johnson: 12-1
- Rory McIlroy: 16-1
- Rickie Fowler: 16-1
- Justin Rose: 16-1
- Jordan Spieth: 18-1
- Justin Thomas: 20-1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 20-1
- Brooks Koepka: 20-1
- Jon Rahm: 20-1
- Jason Day: 25-1
- Henrik Stenson: 25-1
- Tiger Woods: 25-1
- Sergio Garcia: 30-1
- Patrick Reed: 30-1
- Paul Casey: 30-1
- Alex Noren: 30-1
- Francesco Molinari: 30-1
- Hideki Matsuyama: 40-1
- Marc Leishman: 40-1
- Branden Grace: 40-1
- Tyrell Hatton: 40-1
- Phil Mickelson: 50-1
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: 50-1
- Ian Poulter: 50-1
- Louis Oosthuizen: 60-1
- Bryson DeChambeau: 60-1
- Matt Kuchar: 60-1
- Tony Finau: 60-1
- Bubba Watson: 60-1
- Russell Knox: 60-1
- Adam Scott: 80-1
- Patrick Cantlay: 80-1
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: 80-1
- Thomas Pieters: 80-1
- Zach Johnson: 80-1
- Xander Schauffele: 80-1
- Lee Westwood: 80-1
