2018 British Open odds: Jordan Spieth takes over as favorite, Tiger Woods shoots up
Spieth is the new favorite to win after seizing a share of the lead on Saturday at Carnoustie
Jordan Spieth has been named the favorite to win the 2018 Open Championship with 3/2 odds after posting a 65 and finishing a tie for first place heading into Sunday at Carnoustie.
Spieth is followed by co-leaders Xander Schauffele (5-1) and Kevin Kisner (11-2), respectively, at the top of the odds board, according to Westgate SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are next, joined by Francesco Molinari at 14-1, with Kevin Chappell and Tommy Fleetwood rounding out the top eight at 20-1.
Here's the updated list of odds for the final round of The Open Championship
- Jordan Spieth: 3/2
- Xander Schauffele: 5-1
- Kevin Kisner: 11/2
- Tiger Woods: 14-1
- Rory McIlroy: 14-1
- Francesco Molinari: 14-1
- Kevin Chappell: 20-1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 20-1
- Alex Noren: 25-1
- Zach Johnson: 30-1
- Justin Rose: 30-1
- Matt Kuchar: 40-1
- Webb Simpson: 50-1
- Adam Scott: 80-1
- Tony Finau: 80-1
- Charley Hoffman: 100-1
- Austin Cook: 200-1
-
