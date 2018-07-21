2018 British Open odds: Jordan Spieth takes over as favorite, Tiger Woods shoots up

Spieth is the new favorite to win after seizing a share of the lead on Saturday at Carnoustie

Jordan Spieth has been named the favorite to win the 2018 Open Championship with 3/2 odds after posting a 65 and finishing a tie for first place heading into Sunday at Carnoustie. 

Spieth is followed by co-leaders Xander Schauffele (5-1) and Kevin Kisner (11-2), respectively, at the top of the odds board, according to Westgate SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are next, joined by Francesco Molinari at 14-1, with Kevin Chappell and Tommy Fleetwood rounding out the top eight at 20-1.

Here's the updated list of odds for the final round of The Open Championship

  • Jordan Spieth: 3/2
  • Xander Schauffele: 5-1
  • Kevin Kisner: 11/2
  • Tiger Woods: 14-1
  • Rory McIlroy: 14-1
  • Francesco Molinari: 14-1
  • Kevin Chappell: 20-1
  • Tommy Fleetwood: 20-1
  • Alex Noren: 25-1
  • Zach Johnson: 30-1
  • Justin Rose: 30-1
  • Matt Kuchar: 40-1
  • Webb Simpson: 50-1
  • Adam Scott: 80-1
  • Tony Finau: 80-1
  • Charley Hoffman: 100-1
  • Austin Cook: 200-1
CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

