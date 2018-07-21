2018 British Open odds: Jordan Spieth takes over as favorite, Tiger Woods shoots up

Jordan Spieth has been named the favorite to win the 2018 Open Championship with 3/2 odds after posting a 65 and finishing a tie for first place heading into Sunday at Carnoustie.

Spieth is followed by co-leaders Xander Schauffele (5-1) and Kevin Kisner (11-2), respectively, at the top of the odds board, according to Westgate SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are next, joined by Francesco Molinari at 14-1, with Kevin Chappell and Tommy Fleetwood rounding out the top eight at 20-1.

Here's the updated list of odds for the final round of The Open Championship