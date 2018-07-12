2018 British Open odds, picks: Model that predicted four golf majors makes Tiger Woods projection

The 2018 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, returns to Carnoustie Championship Course for the first time since 2007 and the eighth time in the tournament's history. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the 2018 British Open favorite at 12-1, followed closely by Rory McIlory, the 2014 champion, at 14-1. Last year's winner, Jordan Spieth, sits at 18-1 British Open odds. The action gets underway Thursday, July 19. Before you make any 2018 British Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the 147th British Open field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 British Open: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion and seventh-biggest favorite at 20-1 British Open odds, stumbles and doesn't even sniff the top 25.

Woods is playing in his first Open Championship since he missed the cut at St. Andrews in 2015. The 14-time major champion has made a strong comeback this season after returning from spinal fusion surgery in 2017. He has three top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2018, including a fourth-place at the Quicken Loans National.

This will be Woods' third British Open at Carnoustie. In 1999, he shot 10 over and finished in seventh place. In 2007, Woods finished 2 under and took 12th on the British Open leaderboard.

However, Woods has struggled at the majors this year. He finished 32nd at the Masters at 1 over and was cut at the U.S. Open after firing a 10-over 150 in his first two rounds. There are far better values to be had in a star-studded 2018 British Open field.

Another shocker: SportsLine's model says Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, won't crack the top 10. Reed won his first major this year and is coming off an impressive fourth-place finish at the U.S. Open, but SportsLine doesn't think Reed will contend at Carnoustie. He's a golfer to avoid at the 2018 British Open.

Also, the model says six golfers with 2018 British Open odds of 18-1 or longer will make a deep run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 British Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? 2018 British Open odds:

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Tommy Fleetwood 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Sergio Garcia 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Alex Noren 30-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Marc Leishman 40-1