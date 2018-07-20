2018 British Open odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth near the top, but a new favorite emerges

Tommy Fleetwood impressed on Friday and is now the betting favorite to take home the Claret Jug

The leaderboard and odds board for the 147th Open Championship is highlighted with a couple of former major winners, but it's a young star in pursuit of his first major title leading the group. 

Tommy Fleetwood is the new favorite to win, listed by GolfOdds at 11/2 after shooting a 65 on Friday morning to move to 5-under par for the championship heading into the weekend. Fleetwood is followed by 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson at 13/2, 2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy at 7-1 and 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth at 8-1. 

Surprisingly, Tiger Woods, who sits six shots back of the leaders, is now 50-1 with plenty of golfers in front of him heading into the weekend.

Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.

Here's the list, via GolfOdds: 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES