2018 British Open odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth near the top, but a new favorite emerges

The leaderboard and odds board for the 147th Open Championship is highlighted with a couple of former major winners, but it's a young star in pursuit of his first major title leading the group.

Tommy Fleetwood is the new favorite to win, listed by GolfOdds at 11/2 after shooting a 65 on Friday morning to move to 5-under par for the championship heading into the weekend. Fleetwood is followed by 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson at 13/2, 2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy at 7-1 and 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth at 8-1.

Surprisingly, Tiger Woods, who sits six shots back of the leaders, is now 50-1 with plenty of golfers in front of him heading into the weekend.

Here's the list, via GolfOdds: