2018 British Open odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth near the top, but a new favorite emerges
Tommy Fleetwood impressed on Friday and is now the betting favorite to take home the Claret Jug
The leaderboard and odds board for the 147th Open Championship is highlighted with a couple of former major winners, but it's a young star in pursuit of his first major title leading the group.
Tommy Fleetwood is the new favorite to win, listed by GolfOdds at 11/2 after shooting a 65 on Friday morning to move to 5-under par for the championship heading into the weekend. Fleetwood is followed by 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson at 13/2, 2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy at 7-1 and 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth at 8-1.
Surprisingly, Tiger Woods, who sits six shots back of the leaders, is now 50-1 with plenty of golfers in front of him heading into the weekend.
Here's the list, via GolfOdds:
- Tommy Fleetwood: 11/2
- Zach Johnson: 13/2
- Rory McIlroy: 7-1
- Jordan Spieth: 8-1
- Rickie Fowler: 9-1
- Kevin Kisner: 12-1
- Xander Schauffele: 16-1
- Tony Finau: 16-1
- Matt Kuchar: 18-1
- Pat Perez: 25-1
- Brooks Koepka: 25-1
- Erik Van Rooyen: 50-1
- Alex Noren: 50-1
- Tiger Woods: 50-1
- Thornborn Olsen: 60-1
- Danny Willett: 60-1
- Francesco Molinari: 60-1
