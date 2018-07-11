2018 British Open odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed the Masters

The 2018 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, will play out at the Carnoustie Championship Course for the first time since 2007 and the eighth time in the tournament's history. Dustin Johnson enters the year's third golf major as the Vegas favorite at 12-1 British Open odds, followed closed by 2014 champion Rory McIlroy at 14-1. Three-time Open Championship winner Tiger Woods is listed at 20-1 after being cut at the U.S. Open. Before you make any British Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 Open Championship, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the Open Championship from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.



Now that the 147th Open Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2018: Sergio Garcia, a 25-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



After 73 majors without a win, Garcia finally achieved his dream with a playoff victory against Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters. And he has performed extremely well at the British Open in years past. Garcia has 10 top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups, at the Open Championship.



Another surprise: McIlroy, the second-biggest British Open favorite at 14-1, barely cracks the top 10.



McIlroy, the 2014 Open Championship winner, is the only European golfer who has won three of the four major titles. However, he has missed the cut in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, he ranks 140th in driving accuracy percentage (58.32), which could spell trouble at Carnoustie. Despite finishing in the top five in the last two Open Championships, SportsLine's model sees far better value than the 14-1 Open Championship odds McIlory is getting.



Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Open Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated 2018 British Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Open Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last six majors heading into the weekend.

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Justin Thomas 18-1

Tommy Fleetwood 18-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Sergio Garcia 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Patrik Reed 30-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Alex Noren 30-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1