2018 British Open prize money, purse: Payout for each golfer from $10.5 million pool
The Open has one of the richest purses of all the major championships
As we head into the weekend, the competition for the Claret Jug is not the only thing on the line for the 79 players who made the cut at The Open Championship. A few strokes can result in big moves up and down the leaderboard, and the difference between those differing finishes is reflected in the payout from one of the richest purses in golf.
The R&A announced that the purse for the 2018 Open Championship will be $10.5 million with the winner taking home $1.89 million in addition to the Claret Jug and the honor of Champion Golfer of the Year.
"The prize fund reflects The Open's position as one of the world's great sporting events and we look forward to seeing the best players in the sport competing for the Claret Jug at Carnoustie," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A.
Check out the payouts below:
- Winner: $1.89 million
- Runner-up: $1.093 million
- 3rd: $701,000
- 4th: $545,000
- 5th: $438,000
- 6th: $380,000
- 7th: $326,000
- 8th: $275,000
- 9th: $241,000
- 10th: $218,000
- 11th: $198,000
- 12th: $176,000
- 13th: $165,000
- 14th: $155,000
- 15th: $144,000
- 16th: $132,500
- 17th: $126,000
- 18th: $120,000
- 19th: $115,000
- 20th: $109,500
- 21st: $104,500
- 22nd: $99,000
- 23rd: $94,000
- 24th: $89,000
- 25th: $86,000
- 26th: $82,000
- 27th: $79,000
- 28th: $76.000
- 29th: $73,000
- 30th: $69,500
- 31st: $67,000
- 32nd: $63,000
- 33rd: $61,500
- 34th: $59,500
- 35th: $57,500
- 36th: $55,000
- 37th: $52,500
- 38th: $50,000
- 39th: $48,000
- 40th: $46,500
- 41st: $44,500
- 42nd: $42,500
- 43rd: $40,500
- 44th: $38,500
- 45th: $36,250
- 46th: $34,250
- 47th: $32,750
- 48th: $31,500
- 49th: $30,250
- 50th: $29,500
- 51st: $28,900
- 52nd: $28,300
- 53rd: $27,900
- 54th: $27,450
- 55th: $27,000
- 56th: $26,600
- 57th: $26,200
- 58th: $26,100
- 59th: $26,000
- 60th: $25,800
- 61st: $25,600
- 62nd: $25,500
- 63rd: $25,400
- 64th: $25,300
- 65th: $25,100
- 66th: $25,000
- 67th: $24,800
- 68th: $24,600
- 69th: $24,400
- 70th: $24,175
Since more than 70 professional golfers qualified for the weekend, additional prize money will be added to the pool. Per the R&A, "Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500." The top 10 pro golfers who did not make the cut will receive $7,375 with the next 20 (including ties) picking up $9,500. Any other pro golfers outside of those groups will get $4,950.
-
British Open 2018 weekend odds, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 British Open weekend 10,000 times and came up with some surprising...
-
Open Weekend: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Round 3 Open tee times
Saturday will go a long way in determining a champion of the 147th Open
-
Odds: Fleetwood leads McIlroy, Spieth
Tommy Fleetwood impressed on Friday and is now the betting favorite to take home the Claret...
-
2018 British Open leaderboard: Round 2
Recapping the leaderboard for Round 2 of The Open Championship at Carnoustie
-
British Open cuts put No. 1 up for grabs
The world No. 1-ranked golfer missed the cut at The Open for the first time since 2011