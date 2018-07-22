2018 British Open prize money, purse: Payout for each golfer from the $10.5 million pool

Competition heated up at Carnoustie on Sunday as the whipping wind made the course -- just off the North Sea in Scotland -- tougher than it had been all week for a star-studded field and leaderboard that was truly put to the test.

The competition for the Claret Jug was not the only thing on the line, however, as The Open Championship will pay out nearly $2 million to its 2018 champion.

The R&A announced that the purse for the 147th Open Championship has been set at $10.5 million with the champion taking home $1.89 million in addition to the Claret Jug and the honor of Champion Golfer of the Year.

"The prize fund reflects The Open's position as one of the world's great sporting events and we look forward to seeing the best players in the sport competing for the Claret Jug at Carnoustie," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A.

Winner -- Francesco Molinari: $1.89 million



Runner-up: $1.093 million



3rd: $701,000



4th: $545,000



5th: $438,000



6th: $380,000



7th: $326,000



8th: $275,000



9th: $241,000



10th: $218,000



11th: $198,000



12th: $176,000



13th: $165,000



14th: $155,000



15th: $144,000



16th: $132,500



17th: $126,000



18th: $120,000



19th: $115,000



20th: $109,500



21st: $104,500



22nd: $99,000



23rd: $94,000



24th: $89,000



25th: $86,000



26th: $82,000



27th: $79,000



28th: $76.000



29th: $73,000



30th: $69,500



31st: $67,000



32nd: $63,000



33rd: $61,500



34th: $59,500



35th: $57,500



36th: $55,000



37th: $52,500



38th: $50,000



39th: $48,000



40th: $46,500



41st: $44,500



42nd: $42,500



43rd: $40,500



44th: $38,500



45th: $36,250



46th: $34,250



47th: $32,750



48th: $31,500



49th: $30,250



50th: $29,500



51st: $28,900



52nd: $28,300



53rd: $27,900



54th: $27,450



55th: $27,000



56th: $26,600



57th: $26,200



58th: $26,100



59th: $26,000



60th: $25,800



61st: $25,600



62nd: $25,500



63rd: $25,400



64th: $25,300



65th: $25,100



66th: $25,000



67th: $24,800



68th: $24,600



69th: $24,400



70th: $24,175



Since more than 70 professional golfers qualified for the weekend, additional prize money will be added to the pool. Per the R&A, "Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500." The top 10 pro golfers who did not make the cut will receive $7,375 with the next 20 (including ties) picking up $9,500. Any other pro golfers outside of those groups will get $4,950.