2018 British Open prize money, purse: Payout for each golfer from the $10.5 million pool
The Open has one of the richest purses of all the major championships
Competition heated up at Carnoustie on Sunday as the whipping wind made the course -- just off the North Sea in Scotland -- tougher than it had been all week for a star-studded field and leaderboard that was truly put to the test.
The competition for the Claret Jug was not the only thing on the line, however, as The Open Championship will pay out nearly $2 million to its 2018 champion.
The R&A announced that the purse for the 147th Open Championship has been set at $10.5 million with the champion taking home $1.89 million in addition to the Claret Jug and the honor of Champion Golfer of the Year.
"The prize fund reflects The Open's position as one of the world's great sporting events and we look forward to seeing the best players in the sport competing for the Claret Jug at Carnoustie," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A.
Check out the complete list of payouts below.
- Winner -- Francesco Molinari: $1.89 million
- Runner-up: $1.093 million
- 3rd: $701,000
- 4th: $545,000
- 5th: $438,000
- 6th: $380,000
- 7th: $326,000
- 8th: $275,000
- 9th: $241,000
- 10th: $218,000
- 11th: $198,000
- 12th: $176,000
- 13th: $165,000
- 14th: $155,000
- 15th: $144,000
- 16th: $132,500
- 17th: $126,000
- 18th: $120,000
- 19th: $115,000
- 20th: $109,500
- 21st: $104,500
- 22nd: $99,000
- 23rd: $94,000
- 24th: $89,000
- 25th: $86,000
- 26th: $82,000
- 27th: $79,000
- 28th: $76.000
- 29th: $73,000
- 30th: $69,500
- 31st: $67,000
- 32nd: $63,000
- 33rd: $61,500
- 34th: $59,500
- 35th: $57,500
- 36th: $55,000
- 37th: $52,500
- 38th: $50,000
- 39th: $48,000
- 40th: $46,500
- 41st: $44,500
- 42nd: $42,500
- 43rd: $40,500
- 44th: $38,500
- 45th: $36,250
- 46th: $34,250
- 47th: $32,750
- 48th: $31,500
- 49th: $30,250
- 50th: $29,500
- 51st: $28,900
- 52nd: $28,300
- 53rd: $27,900
- 54th: $27,450
- 55th: $27,000
- 56th: $26,600
- 57th: $26,200
- 58th: $26,100
- 59th: $26,000
- 60th: $25,800
- 61st: $25,600
- 62nd: $25,500
- 63rd: $25,400
- 64th: $25,300
- 65th: $25,100
- 66th: $25,000
- 67th: $24,800
- 68th: $24,600
- 69th: $24,400
- 70th: $24,175
Since more than 70 professional golfers qualified for the weekend, additional prize money will be added to the pool. Per the R&A, "Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500." The top 10 pro golfers who did not make the cut will receive $7,375 with the next 20 (including ties) picking up $9,500. Any other pro golfers outside of those groups will get $4,950.
-
Francesco Molinari wins 2018 Open
A dream season continued for the Italian ball-striking king at Carnoustie
-
2018 Open leaderboard: Molinari takes it
Francesco Molinari became the first major champion from Italy after dominating Carnoustie
-
Tiger fades at The Open in final round
It felt for a while as if Big Cat was going to notch his 15th major championship victory
-
Hungover Pepperell thrives at The Open
A hungover Eddie Pepperell played his best round at The Open, charging up the leaderboard on...
-
British Open 2018: How a playoff works
The playoff rules and format for The Open Championship at Carnoustie
-
Tiger hits recoiling wedge at Open
This might go down as the shot of the day if Woods goes on to win The Open