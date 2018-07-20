2018 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 3 on Saturday

After a wild first few days at the 147th Open Championship, the tournament is starting to take form. The top two players in the world -- Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas -- missed the cut and won't see the weekend, but tee times on Saturday are still loaded with intriguing pairings.

The primary storyline for me this weekend is who takes control of the tournament on Saturday. Will somebody do what Tommy Fleetwood did on Friday and shoot a 6-under 65 to take charge going into Sunday's final round? There are certainly a few good candidates in the final few groups who could do so.

Three-time Open champion Tiger Woods will tee off at 8:15 a.m. with Shaun Norris. Their pairing will go just after Phil Mickelson and Austin Cook, who let it rip at 8:05. Those are appetizers to the main event, though. Thorbjorn Olesen and Rickie Fowler get things cooking at 10 a.m., while Jordan Spieth and Kevin Chappell are in the pairing after that.

Matt Kuchar gets Erik Van Rooyen at 10:30 a.m., and then Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele roll at 10:40. Pat Perez and Tommy Fleetwood (10:50) and Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson (11 a.m.) round out what should be a fabulous Saturday at Carnoustie.

All times Eastern

2018 Open Championship tee times for Saturday (Round 3)

4:15 a.m. -- Gavin Green

4:25 a.m. -- Rhys Enoch, Patrick Reed

4:35 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Justin Rose

4:45 a.m. -- Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton

4:55 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Keegan Bradley

5:05 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Jason Dufner

5:15 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson

5:25 a.m. -- Tom Lewis, Sam Locke

5:35 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Chris Woods

5:45 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Rafa Cabrera Bello

6 a.m. -- Paul Dunne, Brett Rumford

6:10 a.m. -- Masahiro Kawamura, Shubhankar Sharma

6:20 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele

6:30 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Lee Westwood

6:40 a.m. -- Ben An, Kevin Na

6:50 a.m. -- Julian Suri, Adam Hadwin

7 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Si Woo Kim

7:10 a.m. Yuta Ikeda, Satoshi Kodaira

7:20 a.m. -- Marcus Kinhult, Thomas Pieters

7:30 a.m. -- Beau Hossler, Haotong Li

7:45 a.m. -- Cameron Davis, Sean Crocker

7:55 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Stewart Cink

8:05 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Austin Cook

8:15 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Shaun Norris

8:25 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Michael Kim

8:35 a.m. -- Jason Day, Francesco Molinari

8:45 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Webb Simpson

8:55 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Eddie Pepperell

9:05 a.m. -- Matthew Southgate, Brooks Koepka

9:15 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Adam Scott

9:30 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Alex Noren

9:40 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Brandon Stone

9:50 a.m. -- Luke List, Danny Willett

10 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Rickie Fowler

10:10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Kevin Chappell

10:20 a.m. -- Zander Lombard, Tony Finau

10:30 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Erik Van Rooyen

10:40 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:50 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Tommy Fleetwood

11 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson