2018 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 4 on Sunday

With three-quarters of the 147th Open Championship in the books, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner share the 54-hole lead at 9 under. That trio is two clear of the rest of the field and four clear of everyone except Kevin Chappell (-7) and Francesco Molinari (-6).

Sunday will still be interesting, though. It always is when Spieth is involved. And who knows how the weather is going to factor in. After a straightforward first two days, Saturday actually got a little easy. The course average played under par for the first round ever at an Open at Carnoustie, but Sunday is supposed to bring with it a lot of wind.

There's a chance -- albeit a small chance -- that going earlier will be better on Sunday. If you can get in the house at 10 under or something like that then maybe the battered final few pairings will limp home.

If you're Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy or Tiger Woods, that's what you're rooting to happen. Those three will tee off just before the leaders and try to post a number to catch. Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele will close out the festivities on the 2018 Open, and the entire day should be a blast.

Here are your final round tee times for Carnoustie.

All times Eastern

2018 Open Championship tee times for Sunday (Round 4)

3 a.m. -- Beau Hossler

3:10 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

3:20 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

3:30 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Luke List

3:40 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

3:40 a.m. -- Paul Dunne, Tyrrell Hatton

4 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Cameron Davis

4:10 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Brett Rumford

4:20 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson

4:30 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Gavin Green

4:45 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Shubhankar Sharma

4:55 a.m. -- Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Locke

5:05 a.m. -- Rhys Enoch, Matthew Southgate

5:15 a.m. -- Jason Day, Marcus Kinhult

5:25 a.m. -- Yuta Ikdea, Adam Hadwin

5:35 a.m. -- Brandon Stone, Sung Kang

5:45 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Thomas Pieters

5:55 a.m. -- Julian Suri, Lee Westwood

6:05 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Tom Lewis

6:15 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Ross Fisher

6:30 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler

6:40 a.m. -- Eddie Pepperell, Phil Mickelson

6:50 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Pat Perez

7 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Michael Kim

7:10 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Shaun Norris

7:20 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Sean Crocker

7:30 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Thorbjorn Olesen

7:40 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Ryan Moore

7:50 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Haotong Li

8 a.m. -- Ben An, Chris Wood

8:15 a.m. -- Yusaku Miyazato, Erik Van Rooyen

8:25 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Zander Lombard

8:35 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Adam Scott

8:45 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Justin Rose

8:55 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood

9:05 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar

9:15 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Webb Simpson

9:25 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari

9:35 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Kevin Kisner

9:45 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth