2018 British Open: Top PGA Tour DFS picks for FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy golf

The 147th British Open tees off on Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET at Carnoustie Championship Course in Scotland. The 2018 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, brings the world's most talented players together for a highly-competitive event. Sixteen former champions are in the field, including three-time Open Championship winner Tiger Woods, who last won this tournament in 2006. Before setting your PGA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel for golf's third major of the year, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and he's off to a red-hot start on his PGA Tour picks this year.

Last week at the John Deere Classic, McClure locked in Francesco Molinari at $12,200 on FanDuel. The result: Molinari fired three rounds of 66 or under on his way to a score of 19 under par and a second-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

One huge name McClure is all over this week: Sergio Garcia at $10,100 on FanDuel and $9,000 on DraftKings.

Garcia, who has 10 top-10s at the British Open, including two runner-up finishes, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. He lost in a playoff to Padraig Harrington the last time the British Open was held at Carnoustie. And he has finished inside the top 10 in two of his past three starts at the Open Championship.

One player McClure is avoiding like the plague at the 2018 British Open: defending champion Jordan Spieth, who is $11,100 on FanDuel and $10,600 on DraftKings.



"My model isn't as high on the defending champ at this year's British Open," McClure told SportsLine. "I won't be betting Spieth and I'm fading him in DFS because he's simply over-valued."



Spieth can become the first player to win back-to-back Opens since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008. However, he has missed the cut in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour and has failed to finish inside the top 20 in seven straight tournaments. McClure sees far better values than Spieth in this week's British Open field, especially on DraftKings, where he is the third most expensive golfer.

