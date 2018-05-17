2018 Byron Nelson: Live stream, watch online, round start time, TV schedule, channel

Some folks are going to turn on the golf on their TVs this week and be shocked by what they see. Trinity Forest, host of the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, is unlike any other course on the PGA Tour schedule and should be a fascinating look at what golf is like on a track that isn't just point and shoot.

Some players will hate it of course, but the creativity Trinity Forest demands will win fans over, I suspect. The consumption experience might be even better on television than in person, too, as a flat space on a former landfill will make for some challenging angles for patron viewing.

The course, as an example of its unique nature, features a 107-yard double green, which at 36,000 square feet is one of the biggest green areas in the country.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 4-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Friday and Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App 

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

