2018 Byron Nelson: Live stream, watch online, round start time, TV schedule, channel
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson live this week
Some folks are going to turn on the golf on their TVs this week and be shocked by what they see. Trinity Forest, host of the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, is unlike any other course on the PGA Tour schedule and should be a fascinating look at what golf is like on a track that isn't just point and shoot.
Some players will hate it of course, but the creativity Trinity Forest demands will win fans over, I suspect. The consumption experience might be even better on television than in person, too, as a flat space on a former landfill will make for some challenging angles for patron viewing.
The course, as an example of its unique nature, features a 107-yard double green, which at 36,000 square feet is one of the biggest green areas in the country.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 4-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Friday and Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
