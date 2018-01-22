2018 CareerBuilder Challenge: Jon Rahm edges Andrew Landry after long playoff
Rahm and Landry battled one another through four extra holes on Sunday
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) -- Jon Rahm beat Andrew Landry with a 12-foot birdie putt on the fourth hole of a playoff in the CareerBuilder Challenge.
In fading light Sunday on the Stadium Course at PGA West, Rahm finished off Landry for his second PGA Tour title and fourth worldwide victory in a year. The 23-year-old Spaniard will jump from third to second in the world ranking.
Rahm overcame surprising par-5 problems in regulation to shoot 5-under 67. Landry forced the playoff with an 11-foot birdie putt on 18 for a 68. They finished at 22-under 266.
Rahm missed a chance to win on the first extra trip down the 18th when his 9-foot birdie try slid left, and on the second, Landry's 8-footer to end it went by to the right. They missed long birdie tries on the third extra hole, the par-4 10th.
-
Fleetwood wins with stunning 65 in R4
The Englishman lapped a monster field on Sunday with a closing 65 that was better than it...
-
Mickelson misses first cut of 2018
It's the second time Phil Mickelson missed the cut in his first tournament of a season
-
Five takeaways from Abu Dhabi Round 3
Everything about the event so far this week has been a home run
-
Rahm one shot back at CareerBuilder
Rahm lost his lead, but a 67 keeps him in the chase at CareerBuilder
-
Brooks Koepka out until the Masters
Koepka is looking to recover in less than three months to play at Augusta National
-
Rory rolling and five takeaways from R2
Thomas Pieters and his Ryder Cup partner could go at it for a title this weekend
Add a Comment