2018 CIMB Classic: Live stream, watch online, golf start time, TV channel, schedule

Find out when and how to watch the 2018 CIMB Classic live this week

A new season marches on, and this week we have a top-five player in the world playing the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. Justin Thomas headlines a surprisingly (?) good field at TPC Kuala Lumpur as the PGA Tour's fall season settles in.

Thomas is a two-time winner of this event, but Pat Perez comes in looking to take his second straight. He would be (along with Thomas and Ryan Moore) the third consecutive golfer to win two CIMB Classics in a row. 

The viewing schedule for Malaysian golf tournaments is, uh, wonky at best, but there's always room to fit in a little golf between college and professional football games this weekend. Especially if J.T. is going to make it three wins in four tries.

View this post on Instagram

Can't get enough of these views. 😍

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Wednesday and Thursday

Round starts: 8 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Rounds 3-4 -- Friday and Saturday

Round starts: 8 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories