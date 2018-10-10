2018 CIMB Classic: Live stream, watch online, golf start time, TV channel, schedule

A new season marches on, and this week we have a top-five player in the world playing the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. Justin Thomas headlines a surprisingly (?) good field at TPC Kuala Lumpur as the PGA Tour's fall season settles in.

Thomas is a two-time winner of this event, but Pat Perez comes in looking to take his second straight. He would be (along with Thomas and Ryan Moore) the third consecutive golfer to win two CIMB Classics in a row.

The viewing schedule for Malaysian golf tournaments is, uh, wonky at best, but there's always room to fit in a little golf between college and professional football games this weekend. Especially if J.T. is going to make it three wins in four tries.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Wednesday and Thursday

Round starts: 8 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Rounds 3-4 -- Friday and Saturday

Round starts: 8 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)