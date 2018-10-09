2018 CIMB Classic picks, predictions, odds: Ranking the field at TPC Kuala Lumpur

The PGA Tour season hasn't started until Justin Thomas tees off in the middle of the night in Malaysia right before (or after) a great college football Saturday; the real tradition unlike any other. The CIMB Classic takes place this week, and Thomas goes for his third title in four years. He's the headliner, but there's plenty to talk about in the second PGA Tour event of the 2018-19 season.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: CIMB Classic | When: Oct. 10-14

Where: TPC Kuala Lumpur -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Ranking the field (odds)

Justin Thomas (9/2): He won in 2015 and 2016, and finished T17 last year. Xander Schauffele (16-1): Finished T3 last season, and he's coming off a second straight Tour Championship appearance (he finished T7 this year). Seemingly consistently overlooked. Ryan Moore (14-1): Won here in 2013 and 2014, and just missed a win last week in Napa. Brandt Snedeker (28-1): Ignore the collapse down the stretch in Napa. I'm here for "good player blows a tournament but bounces back the next week with a victory" story. It seems to happen multiple times every PGA Tour season. Paul Casey (20-1): Finished T7 last season after a 7-under final round. Only fear is that he might still be celebrating that Ryder Cup W. Billy Horschel (14-1): Arguably one of the five hottest players in the world following the Tour Championship as he finished top three in three of the four playoff events. Doubt he's cooled off since then. Keegan Bradley (20-1): Bombed at the Tour Championship after winning at Aronimink. Good vibes here, though. He finished second to Pat Perez last season by firing 20 under for the week. Rafa Cabrera Bello (28-1): Notched a T10 here last season. We haven't seen him in a month as he failed to make the Tour Championship. Cameron Smith (33-1): Finished in the top 10 last year, too, after shooting a 64 in the final round. Ben An (33-1): Love him this season. He's one of the five guys I think could make a leap. Finished T39 here in 2016, but he's made big leaps as a player since then.

Field strength ... B-: It's actually a pretty decent field for a tournament on the other side of the globe that requires a lengthy flight. Thomas is obviously the main event, but there are seven major champs in the field overall, which is a strong number for the middle of October.

Three stories to watch

1. Pat Perez watch: As I noted above, two of the last three winners of this event have gone on to repeat. Pat Perez will try to make it thee after his big win last year in the middle of the best two-year stretch of his career. "I'm confident I will start playing consistently well again like how it was in 2017," Perez recently told PGATour.com. "Going back to Malaysia will be a good starting point for sure."

2. Early roll: Remember a few years ago when Jimmy Walker rode a hot fall all year into team events like the Ryder Cup? I'm curious to see if second and third-tier players like Horschel, Schauffele, Bradley and Kyle Stanley can do the same. With Phil Mickelson probably fading as a team event player and numerous other wild cards, who will we look at a year from now after the Presidents Cup and say, "Player X really got cranking in the fall of 2018?"

3. Photo finish?: In the span of three years Thomas has gone from "nice contender to watch" at this tournament to "expected to perform at a level commensurate with winning this event." Such are the burdens of being a top-five player in the world, and Thomas is certainly built to withstand them. I'm excited to watch him after his resounding performance in Paris.

Past winners

2017: Pat Perez

2016: Justin Thomas

2015: Justin Thomas

2014: Ryan Moore

2013: Ryan Moore

CIMB Classic picks