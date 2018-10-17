2018 CJ Cup: Live stream, watch online, golf start time, TV channel, schedule
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 CJ Cup live this week
We get more late night (or really early morning) golf this week as the PGA Tour heads to Jeju Island for the second edition of the CJ Cup. This event is smashed between last week's CIMB Classic and next week's WGC-HSBC Champions, and it has a great field and a monster purse of $9.5 million.
It's a strong event (quite strong for the middle of October) in a picturesque locale with loads of cash on the table, which is all you can ask for from the PGA Tour during its fall stretch.
Last go around, Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman went to a playoff. That pair finished in the top five in Malaysia last week and seem poised to duel once again at the CJ Cup. I'm here for that (or a Brooks Koepka-J.T. showdown on the island. I'd be fine with that, too).
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-4 -- Thursday - Sunday
Round starts: 7 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
