2018 Dell Technologies Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 1
Live scores, highlights and analysis from Friday's first round at TPC Boston
The first round of the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship gets started on Friday to get your Labor Day weekend kicked off with a bang. The second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, featuring 100 of the most skilled golfers in the world, begins a day later than usual due to the holiday weekend.
As you'd expect, most of the eyes will be on Tiger Woods at TPC Boston as he looks to bounce back from a somewhat disappointing outing in the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs last weekend in the Northern Trust. Woods will get his first round started early on Friday, teeing off at 8:51 a.m ET in a group that includes Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story live with the latest scores, highlights and analysis not only throughout Round 1 of the Dell Technologies Championship but particularly when Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
