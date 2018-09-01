2018 Dell Technologies Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 2

Justin Rose leads at 6 under after the first round of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston, but he has some big names like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka chasing him.

Tiger Woods is much farther back at 1 over, but he'll chase on Saturday in Round 2 before the cut is made for Sunday and Monday on this holiday weekend event.

The golf should be great with so many stars out in front at a score-able course, and a lot of side stories - like the Ryder Cup, FedEx money and Player of the Year race -- hanging in the balance.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story live with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Round 1. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.