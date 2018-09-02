2018 Dell Technologies Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 3

Moving Day in Boston is shaping up to be quite interesting. Webb Simpson jumped out into the lead on Saturday after firing a terrific 8-under 63, one up on Tyrell Hatton and Justin Rose after two rounds at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship. However, there are plenty of great names within striking ranges of those three should any falter.

Oh yeah, there's a guy named Tiger Woods lingering around. He may be seven shots back, but he seemed to find a groove on Saturday with his 5-under 66.

The golf should be great with so many stars out in front at a score-able course, and a lot of side stories -- like the Ryder Cup, FedEx money and Player of the Year race -- hanging in the balance.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story live with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Round 3. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.