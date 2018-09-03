2018 Dell Technologies Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 4

The final edition of the Dell Technologies Championship will come down to a Monday finish on Labor Day at TPC Boston. Abraham Ancer leads at 13 under, but as we've seen in recent years, no lead is safe in the final round here. Seven of the last eight winners have trailed going to the final round.

The chase is on for golfers like Bryson DeChambeau (-12), Justin Rose (-11), Tony Finau (-9), Rory McIlroy (-9), Jordan Spieth (-9), Tiger Woods (-7) and Brooks Koepka (-7). Ancer would be an unlikely first-time PGA Tour winner, which means we'll likely get a comeback from a big name starting from behind in the final round of the second playoff event.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Monday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the final round at TPC Boston.

