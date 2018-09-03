2018 Dell Technologies Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 4
Live scores, updates and highlights from Round 4 of this FedEx Cup tournament in Boston
The final edition of the Dell Technologies Championship will come down to a Monday finish on Labor Day at TPC Boston. Abraham Ancer leads at 13 under, but as we've seen in recent years, no lead is safe in the final round here. Seven of the last eight winners have trailed going to the final round.
The chase is on for golfers like Bryson DeChambeau (-12), Justin Rose (-11), Tony Finau (-9), Rory McIlroy (-9), Jordan Spieth (-9), Tiger Woods (-7) and Brooks Koepka (-7). Ancer would be an unlikely first-time PGA Tour winner, which means we'll likely get a comeback from a big name starting from behind in the final round of the second playoff event.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Monday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the final round at TPC Boston. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Round 4 tee times for Dell Tech. Champ.
Big Cat gets the PGA champion to play alongside on Monday at TPC Boston
-
Dell takeaways: DeChambeau rising
Scores, highlights and analysis from Sunday's third round at TPC Boston
-
European Ryder Cup team mostly set
Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Open champ Francecso Molinari are all on the Euro team
-
Woods shoots 68 in Round 3 at TPC Boston
Big Cat posted a nice third round score at TPC Boston and played better than he has all we...
-
Round 3 tee times for Dell Tech. Champ.
Big Cat gets Bryson DeChambeau in a possible Paris preview
-
Woods shoots 66 in Boston in Round 2
Big Cat bounced back from a mediocre first round with a stellar performance on Saturday