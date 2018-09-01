2018 Dell Technologies Championship leaderboard, takeaways: Webb Simpson steals the show in Round 2

It took until the very end of the day, but Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton were finally knocked off their perch atop the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship leaderboard. Webb Simpson made an eagle putt at the final hole on Saturday in Round 2 for an 8-under 63 and the lead going into Sunday's Round 3.

Simpson was brilliant all day in shooting one of the two 63s on the day (Hatton shot the other), but the crown jewel of his round came at the par-5 18th hole where he made this 71-foot putt for a three and a back nine of 31. It seemed impossible in the moment, but it never left the middle of the cup.

.@WebbSimpson1 puts an exclamation point on the round.



He takes the lead at 18 with style.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Wp3rMbNzYt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 1, 2018

Simpson has made just one bogey this week in his 68-63 start and ranks in the top 10 in both strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained putting. It has been an immaculate two-day stretch for somebody who might be in the middle of the best season of his career.

There's still a long way to go in Boston, and he'll have to hold off more than just Hatton and Rose, but a win here would be Simpson's second of the season, tying his high-water mark in 2011 and giving him an eighth top 10. More importantly, perhaps, he would be in the driver's seat for the FedEx Cup and $10 million after finishing third in that race in 2011.

.@webbsimpson1: 5th round of 63 or lower this season, breaking a tie with Brooks Koepka for most this season on the PGA Tour. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 1, 2018

Whatever the case, he goes into Sunday's Round 3 with maybe the hottest hand in the tournament. After starting Friday even through eight holes, he's played the last 28 in 11 under and holds pole position with a pair of laps left to go. He might not end up winning, but based on his history this year as well a victory on this course in 2011, Simpson is the man to beat in Boston.

Here are three more takeaways from Round 2 at TPC Boston.

1. Ryder Cup revival? After we've all been talking about how much better the U.S. team is than the European team for the Ryder Cup matches later this month, three (!) Euro players sit just behind Simpson. I already mentioned Hatton (-10) and Rose (-10), but Tommy Fleetwood (-8) is just beyond those two.

I opened the year predicting that the Europeans would win, though I know it will take an upset for that to come to fruition. I still think that's true, and they're probably going to have to be carried by their big dogs like Rose and Fleetwood. This week could be a preview of that, especially with a few (OK, not that many, but still at least a couple!) question marks in health and form for the U.S.

2. Cream always rises: It turns out that over the course of a long season and a long playoffs, the best golfers in the world usually elevate themselves to the very top. Jordan Spieth, mired in a down year (for him), shot a 4-under 67. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm did the same. Tiger Woods was one better with a 5-under 66. Ball-striking fiends, all, and now they're mixing it up in Boston.

3. Captain's pick race: Tony Finau shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday to get to T16 on the leaderboard, while Matt Kuchar fired a 2-under 69 to get to T34. The problem for Kuchar now is that T34 is projected to get him to only 74th in the FedEx Cup race, meaning he would not qualify for next week's BMW Championship. If you believe Tiger, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau will be three of the four captain's picks (and I do), it's going to be pretty awkward for Kuchar to be the fourth over Finau if Kuchar doesn't make it past the second round and Finau makes it all the way to East Lake. Sunday and Monday might be big days for Kuchar to rebound and show a little form ahead of the matches in Paris.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way Saturday updating this story live with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Round 2. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.