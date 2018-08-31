2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

The Dell Technologies Championship will be played this weekend from Friday-Monday (set your DVRs) and headlined by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson. Pretty much every big name is in attendance, and I'm here for any golf that doesn't end in the traditional time slot on a Sunday -- I think it's good fun to break up the week and keep things unique.

It's a good thing, too, because this is the last time for the foreseeable future that we'll see a PGA Tour event over Labor Day weekend. When the schedule flips in 2018-19, the entire FedEx Cup will already be wrapped up before the summer-ending holiday.

I'm looking to this tournament for myriad reasons, but one of the primary ones is that when golfers get fatigued like they are right now, the best ball-strikers start to emerge. Look at the winners of this tournament over the past few years -- Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler -- and you start to see a trend of the best swingers succeeding at the highest level this time of year. I'm ready for it. Even if I have to wait an extra day.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 -- Friday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Monday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio