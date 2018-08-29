2018 Dell Technologies Championship picks, odds, predictions: Ranking the field at TPC Boston

This week's Dell Technologies Championship marks the second of four postseason FedEx Cup Playoffs events. It also marks the end of the summer. Because of the Labor Day finish, this tournament is played from Friday-Monday, which certainly changes the viewing experience for golf fans.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Dell Technologies Championship | When: Aug. 31 to Sept. 3

Where: TPC Boston -- Boston, Massachusetts

Want to play a round in Boston? GolfBook has over 90 courses in the area, including 37 that are only available to book on GolfBook!

Ranking the field (odds)

Justin Thomas (10-1): Last year's champion also happens to be the golfer I trust the most right now at any tournament in any given week. Tony Finau (28-1): He has a lot at stake over the next few weeks, and has been straight raking with four top 10s in his last seven starts -- including two majors -- and a runner up at The Northern Trust last week. Brooks Koepka (12-1): I was disappointed in how he closed last week, but don't let his performance distract you from the fact that he had an all-time poor putting weekend. Ball-striking remains. Dustin Johnson (17/2): He has four top 20s on this course, and is coming in after a bizarre week in New Jersey in which he nearly matched winner Bryson DeChambeau in birdies made. Rory McIlroy (16-1): Peerless history at this track. All-time earnings leader at this tournament, according to the PGA Tour. Jason Day (16-1): He's my top-10 pick (see below) because he's been consistent both on the PGA Tour and at this course. Justin Rose (25-1): He's just an auto selection for me at this point. Somewhere inside the top 10. Adam Scott (25-1): Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! What a month for Scott, who now has two top fives in his last two events and has gone from being ranked 76th in the world to 38th. Bryson DeChambeau (33-1): I'm operating under the assumption going forward that he's going to be elite, until proven otherwise. Tiger Woods (18-1): Last week felt a tad disappointing, but that's probably only because the previous month had been such a thrill. Patrick Cantlay (33-1): You know the talent pool on the PGA Tour is ludicrous when Finau and Cantlay are both one-win players. Billy Horschel (45-1): Love him this week! He rides heaters as hot as anyone on the PGA Tour, and we've seen him get crazy during the FedEx Cup Playoffs before. Jordan Spieth (20-1): Signs of life for Spieth last week in Round 3, but he's just not putting four rounds together right now. Henrik Stenson (33-1): He gets the nod of players representing the rest of the field because he's a former champ. Jon Rahm (25-1): Missed two of five cuts, but he also finished T4 at the PGA Championship.

Field strength -- A+: The only person it's missing, really, is Rickie Fowler (more on that below). Tiger obviously juices up ever tournament, but he's not the only headliner this week -- and won't be for the next four.

Three stories to watch

1. End of the Ryder Cup road: U.S. captain Jim Furyk has some pretty interesting -- and perhaps hairy -- decisions to make in the coming days about his squad. With three of the captain's picks coming on Sept. 4, nobody is quite sure how this is going to play out. Woods and Phil Mickelson seem like (and are) locks. DeChambeau probably can't be left off after winning the Memorial and The Northern Trust, plus finishing ninth in the Ryder Cup standings, one spot out of qualifying. Traditional thinking says the remaining spot will go to a veteran like Matt Kuchar or Zach Johnson, even though they're pretty far back in qualifying. But how do you leave Tony Finau, who finished second last week to DeChambeau, off the team? And how will Furyk use the first three picks vs. the final one on Sept. 10? Lots of questions, few answers until then.

2. Rory McIlroy returns, Rickie Fowler sits: This event is notable for two guys who both skipped last week's Northern Trust. Fowler will again miss with an oblique injury which is a mini (like, really mini) siren for the Ryder Cup. McIlroy, who missed last week with disinterest, comes to TPC Boston having won this tournament twice in his career. He's looking for a kick-start before Paris, and if there's a track in the playoff rota that would provide it for him, it's probably this one.

3. Wait, is Bryson going to win the FedEx Cup? The winner of the first playoff event has only gone on to win the whole thing one time, but DeChambeau is now first in FedEx Cup points with three tournaments left. If he can hang on a little in the next two weeks, he should be able to go to East Lake with his own fate -- and the fate of $10 million -- in his own hands. This week, historically, is bigger than last week, though.

Good spot by @JustinRayGC on just how pivotal Boston has been for recent FedExCup champs:



2013 Stenson (Win)

2014 Horschel (T-2)

2015 Spieth (MC)

2016 McIlroy (Win)

2017 Thomas (Win) — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) August 28, 2018

Past winners

2017: Justin Thomas

2016: Rory McIlroy

2015: Rickie Fowler

2014: Chris Kirk

2013: Henrik Stenson

So who will win the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship, and what massive long shot can stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to find out and see the full projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last six majors heading into the weekend.

Dell Technologies Championship picks