2018 Dell Technologies Championship Round 3 tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts on Sunday
Big Cat gets Bryson DeChambeau in a possible Paris preview
After 36 holes of the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston, Webb Simpson (-11) leads by one over Tyrrell Hatton (-10) and Justin Rose (-10), and three over Tommy Fleetwood (-8). Everybody else in the field is at least four back, but boy are there some big names just beyond that.
Simpson and Hatton will go last on Sunday in Round 3, but they'll be preceded by some incredible undercards. Tiger Woods (-4) gets Bryson DeChambeau (-8). Marc Leishman (-6) gets Jordan Spieth (-6). And there are plenty of other undercards underneath. Rory McIlroy (-4) and Kevin Tway (-4). Dustin Johnson (-5) and C.T. Pan (-5).
Even though Simpson is the 3-1 favorite to win at the halfway point, Sunday and Monday will still have a ton of great action and a possible Ryder Cup pairing on Sunday (Woods and DeChambeau) to boot.
I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Sunday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.
All times Eastern
- Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau -- 11:35 a.m.
- Tony Finau, Kyle Stanley -- 12:15 p.m.
- Marc Leishman, Jordan Spieth -- 12:35 p.m.
- Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood -- 1:25 p.m.
- Webb Simpson (leader), Tyrrell Hatton -- 1:35 p.m.
