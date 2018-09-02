2018 Dell Technologies Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 4

Big Cat gets the PGA champion to play alongside on Monday at TPC Boston

With the Labor Day weekend Dell Technologies Championship winding down, we should get some immensely good golf on Monday as Bryson DeChambeau (-12) and Tyrrell Hatton (-12) will chase leader Abraham Ancer (-13).

DeChambeau is going after a somewhat historic fourth win in just his 69th event on the PGA Tour, but just behind him there are some even bigger names chasing playoff victories. Justin Rose (-11), Rory McIlroy (-9), Tony Finau (-9), Jordan Spieth (-9), Tommy Fleetwood (-8), Tiger Woods (-7) and Brooks Koepka (-7) are all within shouting distance of Ancer.

Woods and Koepka will actually play together in a sort of PGA Championship redux where that pair finished No. 1 and No. 2 on the leaderboard. 

I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Monday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern

  • Daniel Berger, Jon Rahm -- 10:25 a.m. 
  • Alex Noren, Xander Schauffele -- 11:15 a.m.
  • Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama -- 11:45 a.m.
  • Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka -- 12:15 p.m.
  • Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth -- 1:05 p.m.
  • Kyle Stanley, Rory McIlroy -- 1:15 p.m.
  • Abraham Ancer (leader), Bryson DeChambeau -- 1:45 p.m.
