2018 Dell Technologies Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 4

With the Labor Day weekend Dell Technologies Championship winding down, we should get some immensely good golf on Monday as Bryson DeChambeau (-12) and Tyrrell Hatton (-12) will chase leader Abraham Ancer (-13).

DeChambeau is going after a somewhat historic fourth win in just his 69th event on the PGA Tour, but just behind him there are some even bigger names chasing playoff victories. Justin Rose (-11), Rory McIlroy (-9), Tony Finau (-9), Jordan Spieth (-9), Tommy Fleetwood (-8), Tiger Woods (-7) and Brooks Koepka (-7) are all within shouting distance of Ancer.

Woods and Koepka will actually play together in a sort of PGA Championship redux where that pair finished No. 1 and No. 2 on the leaderboard.

I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Monday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern