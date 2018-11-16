2018 DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy surges in Round 2 in Dubai after strong start

"I'd cause all the stirs in the world if I go back to winning majors."

That was what Rory McIlroy said on Thursday when he was asked several questions about his decision to possibly forego European Tour membership in 2019. The fallout from that is that if he does so, he would not be allowed to captain a European Ryder Cup team in the future, based on the current rules. The question was whether causing a stir like he did about possibly giving up membership was worth his stated goal of bringing a more focused game into major championships.

The outrage over all of this is hilarious and hilariously misplaced. McIlroy can and will be a captain of the Euro side whenever he pleases, and he's honestly still probably going to retain European Tour membership by playing four non-major and non-WGC events in 2019. Or it would be very easy for him to do so. But his answer to that question about whether it was worth it was telling. The only thing that actually matters, he seemed to insinuate, is what he does on the course.

And now he's backed it up with a 69-67 start at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai as the 2018 European Tour season winds down. He's 8 under and three strokes back of leader Matt Wallace after an outstanding second round on Friday.

McIlroy, who came into the week noting that his driver settings have been askew for much of the season but recently got them fixed, looks comfortable with his swing in a way he often hasn't throughout the year. He's pummeling the ball, and when he does that, the putting often follows suit.

"Yeah, wish I would have had [this adjusted driver] earlier in the year," said McIlroy, who has made 12 birdies over the first two days in Dubai. "It's almost frustrating because it feels easy. It feels easy to hit it where I'm looking, where it's been a bit of a struggle the last few months. But it's great that I've found a club setup that works for me and hopefully will continue to help me shoot good scores going into the next few months."

One of the interesting parts about this week -- other than a gross misunderstanding from many people of Rory's leverage with the European Tour -- is that playing good golf erases questions about anything that isn't related to playing good golf. On Thursday, McIlroy was asked eight different questions relating to the idea that he might not play the European Tour in 2019. Eight! On Friday, now that he's truly in contention, he was asked none.

"I mean, I have to be pleased," McIlroy said after the 67. "It's a massive improvement considering the golf I've played the last couple weeks. So to shoot two scores in the 60s is great. I feel like today was even an improvement on yesterday. I missed a few putts that I felt just slid by the hole."

McIlroy is a two-time champ here with victories in 2012 and 2015 as well as a runner-up finish in 2014. His other two wins both led to him taking the Race to Dubai. He's out of contention for that prize this week, but that doesn't mean there's nothing at stake for somebody who has just one win worldwide in 2018.

"I just want to give myself another chance to win a golf tournament," McIlroy said. "I've given myself plenty of chances this year. I just haven't capitalized on those chances. I need to shoot another good round tomorrow to get myself right in contention on Sunday, and hopefully if I can do that, I can play some good golf and it would be nice to win for a third time out there."